Liverpool moved above Manchester City in the Premier League table after beating Fulham in a thrilling 4-3 contest yesterday.

The Reds were once again shaky at the back, let in three poor goals and were saved by their brilliance in the attacking third.

As per reports going on in the media, Jurgen Klopp wants to reinforce the backline at Anfield and the name of Lucas Beraldo is heavily linked.

Last month, reports indicated that the Merseysiders have already made contact and held talks with Sao Paolo to sign the £20m-rated center half.

More recently, according to The Daily Star Sunday (news image provided below), Liverpool have strong interest in signing Beraldo, who is a wanted starlet in the Premier League

The media outlet have mentioned that even Newcastle, West Ham United and Brentford are after the £20m-rated South American.

The 20-year-old has already made over 50 appearances for the senior Sao Paolo side and was a key member of the squad that won the Brazilian Cup back in September this season.

Joel Matip and captain, Virgil van Dijk, have got a lot of quality but the duo will turn 33 next year and their best days are now behind them. So, Liverpool have to look at the future and reinforce the defense.

