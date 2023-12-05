Liverpool are consistently linked with French international, Khephren Thuram, and reports indicate they are leading the talks to sign him from Nice.

According to a story covered by Corriere Torino yesterday (news image provided below), Juventus are looking to secure at least one big signing in the January transfer window but the financial situation is problematic.

Given the suspensions of Fagioli and former Man Utd star, Paul Pogba, the Bianconeri want to reinforce their midfield department in winter and Thuram is on their radar.

However, without Champions League football and with a ‘budget in deep red’, they might not be able to afford the signing of the 22-year-old.

Corriere Torino report Thuram is valued at around £34.3million (40 million euros) by Nice, who are in talks with Liverpool to send the player to Anfield.

The Les Bleus midfielder can effectively feature in the defensive midfield role and also in the more advanced creative midfield position.

Last season, he directly contributed in 10 goals for the Ligue 1 side, created average three shot creating chances per game and was named in the Team of the Season.

This season, he has been rock solid in the defensive third as Nice have only let in 5 goals in 14 league games thus far.

Liverpool signed Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo and Gravenberch in the summer transfer window and the midfielders are proving to be top class signings at Anfield.

In such a scenario, do you think Klopp needs to move for Khephren Thuram? Should Liverpool pay £34.3million to sign him in January?