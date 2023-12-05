If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are crazy about signing Kenan Yildiz, who is a wanted player in the market.

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), ‘from Liverpool to Dortmund, they are all crazy’ about luring the Turkish international from Juventus.

The renowned Italian media outlet have mentioned that in Germany, BvB and RB Leipzig are closely following the 18-year-old forward.

On the other hand, in the Premier League, Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in signing Yildiz, who has already made three appearances for the senior international side.

GdS claim Juventus recently extended the player’s contract which will expire in 2027 but due to financial constraints, they will consider offloading him.

The Milan based news source have mentioned that the Old Lady could decide to cash in if they receive an offer of around £25.7million (30 million euros).

Yildiz made his debut for the Bianconeri’s first team this season but in total, so far, he has only featured for 36 minutes.

He caught the lime light of top clubs last month when he scored his first goal for Turkey on his debut start in the victory against European giants, Germany.

Moreover, in the last Euro 2024 qualification contest, he won the penalty kick that helped his team equalize against Wales. The teenager can play in multiple offensive positions but mainly, he is a secondary striker.

For now, Liverpool have ample quality and depth in their attacking department. In your view, should they offer £25.7million to sign Kenan Yildiz?