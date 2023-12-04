Liverpool will need to sign a proven quality star when Salah leaves and the name of Serge Gnabry is in the lime light.

The Egyptian superstar has scored for fun at Anfield but he will turn 32 next year and reports have linked him with a move away from the club.

To replace the African playmaker, Jurgen Klopp will need to sign a star who can regularly score and create goals and Gnabry surely fits the bill.

According to Spanish source, Todo Fichajes, Liverpool are very attentive to the situation of the German international, who has rarely featured for Bayern Munich this season.

The media outlet have mentioned that the Bavarians value the attacker at around £51.4m (60 million euros) and Liverpool will press to negotiate the fee to secure his signing.

It is reported that the Merseysiders can get ample funds from the sale of Salah to meet the asking price of £51.4m for Gnabry.

The former Arsenal star is a versatile playmaker, who can effectively feature on either flank, as a CAM, secondary striker and even as an out and out center forward.

Mainly, he has played on the right wing in his career and has the quality and the experience to improve any side.

Last season, the 45-capped international, who has won every major prize with Bayern, netted 17 goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions.

This term, he has had injury concerns and only started three games in the German Bundesliga thus far. Liverpool have also been linked with Leroy Sane, who has been in top form in the current campaign.

In your view, should the Reds pay £51.4m to sign Serge Gnabry?