Liverpool are linked with numerous top players and once again, the name of Hakan Calhanoglu is in the lime light.

If reports in Italy are anything to go by then the Anfield side could submit an offer to sign the Turkish international in January.

According to Inter Live, it is likely Liverpool, Chelsea and West Ham will move to lure the 29-year-old but Inter Milan boss, Inzaghi, will not allow him to leave in winter.

It is reported that next summer, an offer of 50 million euros could be considered for Calhanoglu but in January, not even 50 million euros would be enough to take him away from the Serie A leaders.

The Merseysiders were interested in the former AC Milan star last year and Klopp knows all about the qualities from the midfielder’s Bundesliga days with Bayer Leverkusen.

Calhanoglu scored a direct free-kick from almost the half-way line against Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund. He is a dead-ball specialist, who can effectively play in the No.6, No.8 and No.10 roles.

This season, the £183,000 a week star has mainly featured in the No.6 role, scored 7 goals and provided an assist thus far.

Liverpool signed Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to improve their midfield in the summer.

The quartet have already registered goals for the Reds this term, on the other hand, the likes of Henderson, Milner, Thiago and Fabinho did not even score a single goal last season.

Calhanoglu is a top talent but Klopp, who has multiple options at his disposal, does not need to splash the cash on a player who will turn 30 in just over two months. What do you think?