Liverpool have been linked with Dutch international, Donyell Malen, for some time and the latest reports indicate the asking price has been lowered.

A few months ago, Sport Bild revealed that Klopp wants to lure the Oranje attacker and it would take a fee of 60 million euros to hire his services.

Last week, Bild reported the 24-year-old winger has changed his representative and the Reds are looking at the developments to sign him.

Yesterday, BvB insider, Patrick Berger, revealed that Malen want to leave Dortmund, who would not stop him from departing. He stated (Sky Sports):

“He is planning his departure. We can confirm that. BVB wouldn’t mind and wouldn’t put any obstacles in his way. Provided that a club comes with an offer of at least 30 million euros (£26million).”

The Netherlands star directly contributed in 16 goals in 22 league starts last season and this term he has netted 4 goals in 9 Bundesliga starts so far.

However, he rarely ends up featuring for full 90 minutes and is not happy with his situation in Germany.

Dortmund signed Malen from PSV Eindhoven for a £26million and it is surprising they are willing to sell him for the same fee as his contract is due to expire in 2026.

He can play on either flank and even as an out and out striker if needed.

