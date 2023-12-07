Florian Wirtz is one of the best young attacking playmakers in the continent and report indicate that Liverpool are prepared to secure his signing.

According to 90min, the Reds are determined to lure the German international, who has been brilliant for Bayer Leverkusen under Anfield legend, Xabi Alsono.

The media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are prepared to battle Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich and Premier League champions, Manchester City to lure Wirtz.

Reports in the media have also indicated (Sport via The Faithful) that Manchester United are also after the versatile playmaker, who is valued at around 85 million euros (£72.8million).

Leverkusen are currently on top of the German league table and the 20-year-old star has so far directly contributed in 8 goals in 12 starts.

Wirtz can play anywhere in the attacking third but he prefers to play in the secondary striker / central attacking midfield role behind the main center forward.

At Anfield, Klopp has rarely utilized a formation involving a No.10 since Liverpool offloaded Brazilian star, Philippe Coutinho, in the winter transfer window of 2018.

In the summer, the Reds splashed the cash to sign a top quality attacking midfielder in the form of Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, the Hungarian has mainly featured and excelled in the central midfield in the No.8 role and likes to move out on the right flank as well.

So, in all fairness, Liverpool really do not need to spend heavily to reinforce their already brilliant offense at the moment. The need may arise if / when Salah leaves. Then, we’ll have to break the bank for a top winger.

In your view, should the Reds offer £72.8million for Florian Wirtz?