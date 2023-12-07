Another day, another story linking Liverpool with French international, Khephren Thuram, who is a wanted player in the market.

According to Tutto Juve, the Merseysiders are prepared to beat everyone to hire the services of the versatile midfielder from Nice.

The Italian news outlet have mentioned that the 22-year-old is on the radar of Juventus and is valued at over 35 million euros.

Liverpool are ready to offer offer £30m (35 million euros) plus add-ons to beat the Old Lady and secure Thuram.

Tutto Juve claim the Bianconeri could not afford to meet the above mentioned fee. Hence, the Reds should be considered favorites to hire his services.

In the summer, Liverpool signed four quality midfielders to reinforce the department and all of them have contributed to our recent success.

The Anfield club are just two points behind Premier League leaders, Arsenal, and have topped their group in the Europa League.

Klopp has more than a few creative midfielders in the squad but the German coach has not adequately replaced Fabinho as yet.

Endo is a decent signing but the veteran will turn 31 in February and Mac Allister, who has mainly played as a deep lying playmaker this term, is not a natural No.6.

Thuram is also a versatile talent, who can effectively play in the defensive/central midfield positions but the question is, is he a natural play breaker?

In your opinion, should Liverpool offer £30m plus add-ons to sign Khephren Thuram?