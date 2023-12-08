Liverpool already have quality players in the attacking department, still, the Red wants further reinforcements and the name of Maximilian Beier is in the lime light.

According to Sport Bild, Klopp wants Liverpool to sign the German center forward, who has been in top class form for Hoffenheim.

The famous media outlet claim the Merseysiders are one of the English clubs who have set their sights on luring the 21-year-old striker.

Beier’s current contract with the Bundesliga side will expire in the summer of 2027 and it has a release clause of £26million (30 million euros).

Hoffenheim’s sporting director, Alexander Rosen, has heavily praised the youngster and stated:

“Maxi Beier is a super guy and an extremely talented striker. He is incredibly fast, dangerous and can kick really well.”

In the current campaign, so far, he has started eleven games in the league for the Der Blau and directly contributed in ten goals (six goals and four assists).

Liverpool have mainly deployed Darwin Nunez in the CF role this season and the Uruguayan has netted seven goals and provided as many assists in just eleven starts.

On the other hand, Klopp has also got top forwards like Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota in his strike-force.

Therefore, for now, there is no real need to secure a center forward and the German manager should focus on reinforcing the backline at Anfield.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £26million to sign Maximilian Beier?