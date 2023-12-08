Liverpool have been linked with Turkish international, Kenan Yildiz, for some time and the latest reports going on in the Italian media is intriguing.

A few days back we covered a story (via GdS) claiming that the Merseysiders are crazy about hiring the services of the teenager from Juventus, who hope to raise cash from his sale.

News – Klopp wants Liverpool to sign “dangerous” £26million player – Report

As per Calcio Mercato, Liverpool are one of the clubs closely observing the player, who has so far made five senior appearances for the Old Lady.

For now, no concrete offers have arrived on the table of the Bianconeri, and as per journalist, Paolo Bargiggia, a fee of £34.3million would be needed to seal his signing.

The Italian reporter stated:

“Juve would sell Yildiz in the event of a right offer. The valuation is 40 million (euros)”.

£34.3million is a massive amount for an unproven striker and it must be remembered tat Liverpool paid a similar fee to lure Dutch Player of the Year (2021-22), Cody Gakpo, in the last winter transfer window.

Also, at the moment, with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota present in the strike-force, there is no need the Reds to pay a lot to further reinforce things at the front.

Have your say – Should Liverpool secure the signing of Kenan Yildiz?