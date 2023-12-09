Liverpool will face Crystal Palace today in the early kick off and with a win, they can move to the top of the Premier League table for the time being.

The Reds defeated Sheffield United on Wednesday to register back to back league wins, on the other hand, the Eagles were beaten by Bournemouth.

News – Liverpool have to agree £34.3million fee to seal signing – Report

The Selhurst Park outfit have lost three out of their last four league games and the Merseysiders should be considered favorites to earn all three points.

We can expect the Anfield club to make four changes to the squad that started vs the Blades during the week.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson is fit and good. The Brazilian international should return to start in the goal in place of Kelleher.

In the backline, Joe Gomez was shaky in the last game and in his place, Greek international, Kostas Tsimikas, should return to feature in the left back role.

Mac Allister is a doubt for today’s fixture and Ryan Gravenberch may replace him in the center of the park to start with Endo and Szoboszlai.

In the attack, Darwin Nunez, who set up Liverpool’s second goal vs Sheffield, would probably replace Cody Gakpo to play in the No. 9 role.

With Jota out injured, Diaz and Salah should start again on the flanks.

Liverpool strongest possible 4-3-3 starting XI vs Palace: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.