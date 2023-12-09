With Joel Maip out with a long term injury, Liverpool are looking to improve their central defense in the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, behind the scenes, Jurgen Klopp is pressing to secure the signing of a center back to reinforce the backline.

News – Klopp wants Liverpool to sign “dangerous” £26million player – Report

Moreover, earlier in the day, the news source exclusively revealed that French international, Maxence Lacroix, is the priority target at Anfield.

The second option is Portuguese center back, Goncalo Inacio, who has been rock solid in the defense for Sporting CP.

On the other hand, the last option is 20-year-old Sao Paulo defender, Lucas Beraldo, who is valued at around £20million.

As per The Mirror, Klopp has identified Lacroix, who could cost around £25million, to replace Matip at Anfield.

The 23-year-old has featured in 12 league appearances for Wolfsburg, who are currently in the mid-table in the German Bundesliga.

Matip has been a loyal servant at Anfield and was performing brilliantly in the central defense with captain, Virgil van Dijk, before getting injured.

In his absence, Konate has the quality and the experience to cover but even the Frenchman is injury prone and Gomez has mainly been a utility player this season.

Quansah is inexperienced and therefore, the depth must be improved by securing a center back in the January transfer window.

Have your say – Who should Liverpool sign to replace Matip? Should Klopp offer £25million for Maxence Lacroix?