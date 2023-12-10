Liverpool and Manchester United will collide next weekend in the Premier League and the two most successful English clubs are looking to improve their backlines.

As per reports, the Reds and the Red Devils are after England international and Crystal Palace star, Marc Guehi.

According to Mirror Sport, the Merseysiders have shortlisted Guehi and Lacroix as targets to replace the injured Joel Matip, who will be out of contract in summer.

On the other hand, as per Football Insider, Man Utd are ready to submit an offer to sign the Three Lions center half in the January transfer window.

The media outlet have mentioned that the Eagles value their prized asset at £60m but Man Utd are prepared to offer £45m to secure him next month.

Yesterday, Guehi, who is also on the radar of Spurs, was solid at the back for Roy Hodgson’s team until they went down to 10-men and crumbled under immense pressure from Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are on top of the Premier League table with the joint best defensive record at the moment.

In contrast, Manchester United have leaked goals on regular basis and have a negative goal difference after sixteen games.

The Old Trafford outfit are surely in a desperate situation and need reinforcements next month to get the season back on track. Whereas the Anfield club needs depth to ensure they get over the finish line and win their 20th league title.

Last winter, Liverpool beat Man Utd in the race to lure Cody Gakpo, should they now beat their arch rivals to secure the signing of £60m-rated Marc Guehi?