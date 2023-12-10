In the summer transfer window, Liverpool targeted the signing of Joao Palhinha to replace Fabinho, but ended up signing Endo from Stuttgart.

The Japanese international is not a strong defensive midfielder and it was evident from his display against a physical side like Crystal Palace yesterday. Moreover, he is also not as good as a deep lying playmaker as Fabinho.

News – Klopp pressing to secure January signing for Liverpool and £25million star is priority – Report

Thiago and Bajcetic remain injury prone and the former’s current contract at Anfield will expire in just over six months.

Therefore, Jurgen Klopp is still looking to properly reinforce the No. 6 position in the midfield and once again, the name of Palhinha is in the focus.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have held talks with the agent of the Portuguese international, who has been a rock solid DM in England since joining Fulham from Sporting CP last year.

The Seleccao midfielder was close to joining Bayern Munich in the summer but the Germans were unable to complete the formalities on time.

The news source have mentioned that the Cottagers will demand the same fee that they agreed in August to sell him to the Bavarians.

TEAMtalk mention a figure of £60million. However, renowned transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, revealed the deal was worth £55.8million (65 million euros).

Back in October, retired Welsh footballer, Robbie Savage, claimed that Palhinha is a ‘fantastic’ player, who would be an ideal signing for Jurgen Klopp (BBC).

He made the highest number of tackles in the Premier League last season and remains a key player for Fulham and the Portugal side.

The question is, would he be a long term fix? Palhinha will turn 29 in July next year. Should Liverpool bid £55.8million to finally sign him?