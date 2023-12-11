Liverpool are after Kenan Yildiz, who may end up leaving Juventus in the winter transfer window next month.

The talented Turkish international is on the radar of several big European clubs and reports indicate it will take a fee of £25.7million to sign him.

News – Man Utd ready to submit offer to sign £60m Liverpool target in January – Report

According to a story recently published by La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), Juve have budgetary constraints but do not want to lose their prized asset.

The famous Italian source claim Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Leipzig want to lure the former Bayern Munich forward from the Old Lady.

It is stated that Liverpool and other suitors have the arguments to convince Juventus to sell Yildiz next month.

GdS state that the Bianconeri would only sit at the table and discuss the transfer if someone is willing to splash a fee worth £25.7million (30 million euros) for the 18-year-old.

During the last international break, Yildiz scored a goal against Germany and provided an assist versus Walves.

However, since returning from national duty, Juve has played three games in the Serie A and the teenager has not featured for even a single minute.

As per Florian Plettenberg, the young striker is unhappy with his situation and could look to leave Turin in January.

Have your say – Should Liverpool offer £25.7million to sign Kenan Yildiz?