Liverpool are linked with a number of right wingers who could replace Mohamed Salah and one of them is England international, Jarrod Bowen.

Back in September, 90min revealed Jurgen Klopp is keen on hiring the services of the West Ham star, who has been a hit in the Premier League.

News – Liverpool can convince club to sign £25.7million player next month – Report

Even Neil Jones claimed that the Three Lions winger is a target at Anfield.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then it would take a mammoth fee to secure his signing.

Dean Jones believes suitors may have to agree a deal of more than £100million to sign Jarrod Bowen from the Hammers. The renowned journalist told GiveMeSport:

“I’m not sure if you can really put a price on it. I mean, he’s their most valuable player at the moment. And if you consider that they’ve lost Declan Rice, who was their most valuable player, for over £100m, then if anyone was to come asking for Jarrod Bowen, they’re going to say ‘Well, we want the same as what we’ve got for Declan Rice”

“Because if anything, Jarrod Bowen is even more important to them because, at times, he is the only player who is weighing in reliably with goals. Obviously, it’s probably a bit unrealistic to expect that Jarrod Bowen goes for more than Declan Rice, but it also depends on which clubs start to pursue him.”

Bowen scored the winning goal of the Conference League last season and this term, he has arguably been the best player for West Ham.

So far, in fifteen Premier League appearances in the current campaign, the 26-year-old winger has found the net nine times under David Moyes.

Have your say – Is Bowen really worth over £100million? Should Liverpool move to hire him?