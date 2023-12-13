Liverpool signed Ibrahima Konate from German side, RB Leipzig, in the summer transfer window of 2021.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are prepared to agree fresh terms with the Anfield star.

According to an exclusive story covered by Le10Sport, Liverpool have started talks to secure a new contract with the French international, who is a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders want to reach an agreement with the 24-year-old by the end of the next campaign.

Konate’s current contract with the six-time European champions will expire in 2026 and at the moment, he takes home around £71,000 a week.

The Les Bleus star helped us win the FA and League Cups in 2022 and was an important member of the team that reached the final of the Champions League.

However, he only started 11 games in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign. Last season, he spent a lot of time on the treatment table and started 17 games in the PL.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, he missed a few fixtures due to a muscle concern and has only started 6 times in the league thus far.

Konate is a rock solid and pacy central defender and with Matip out injured and his time almost up at Anfield, we need the Frenchman to form a strong partnership with Van Dijk to win the title this season.

Have your say – Should Liverpool agree fresh terms with Ibrahima Konate?