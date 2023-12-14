Liverpool are on top of the Premier League table and should still continue to improve the squad to stay at the top.

The Reds need to strengthen the defense with Joel Matip out injured, moreover, they also need to adequately reinforce the defensive midfield position.

News – Liverpool in talks to finally sign £55.8million ‘fantastic’ player – Report

As per reports going on in the Italian media, the Merseysiders are heavily linked with French international and Nice midfielder, Khephren Thuram.

Last week, Tutto Juve reported the Anfield club are ready to offer £30million plus objectives to sign the 22-year-old from the Ligue 1 side.

The youngster is also on the radar of Juventus and Inter Milan, who signed his elder brother, Marcus Thuram, in the summer.

However, as per Calcio Mercato Web, Liverpool, after last summer’s interest, have the advantage over the Italians to lure the Les Bleus midfielder.

According to the media outlet, Liverpool are ready to pay a fee of around £45million to finally secure Khephren Thuram.

The question is, would he be willing to leave Nice, who are fighting for the Ligue 1 title, in the middle of the campaign?

Last month, the Frenchman addressed the summer transfer links and stated (GFFN):

“I wanted to continue to progress at Nice, and progress as a player at this club. Honestly, it made me happy to be linked to all these clubs left, right and centre. It shows I’m doing the right things but as I said, I knew I wanted to stay here.”

Thuram can effectively play as a deep lying playbreaker/playmaker and also in the advanced central midfield role.

Klopp already has more than a few quality CMs in his team and particularly needs a solid holding midfield star to cover in front of the back four.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £45million to secure Khephren Thuram?