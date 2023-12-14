Liverpool have already qualified for the KO stages of the Europa League as group leaders and will rest majority of the big players tonight vs Union SG.

The Reds will collide against arch rivals, Manchester United, on Sunday, so, we can expect Klopp to give youngsters the chance to shine in the European dead rubber.

Alisson has not traveled to Belgium and in his place, Kelleher should start in the goal.

Captain, Virgil van Dijk, is not part of the 23-man squad as well and we can expect, Joe Gomez and Quansah to feature in the central defense.

In the absence of vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bradley may get the nod to play in the right back role. On the other hand, Chambers may feature in the left back position. Tsimikas has traveled but should be rested to start vs Man Utd.

In the center of the park, James McConnell, who has made two senior appearances for just two minutes this season, should start with Jones and Elliott.

As far as the attack is concerned, Cody Gakpo should replace Darwin Nunez to start in the No.9 position.

Mohamed Salah netted his 200th goal for Liverpool at the weekend vs Crystal Palace and the Egyptian has not traveled with the squad to face Union SG. Therefore, Ben Doak should start on the right flank for the Anfield club.

Diaz has traveled but the Colombian has started back to back games and could be rested. So, Scanlon could get the nod to start on the left wing.

Liverpool predicted 4-3-3 starting lineup vs Union SG: Kelleher – Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Chambers; – Jones, McConnel, Elliott – Doak, Gakpo, Scanlon.