Liverpool lost to Union SG in their last Europa League group game yesterday but had already confirmed top spot.

Next week, the Reds will find out who they will face in the first knock-out round of the competition.

As far as the transfers are concerned, the Merseysiders are heavily linked with Les Bleus midfielder, Khephren Thuram.

According to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool are already in talks with Nice and the representatives of the player to secure his signature.

The Italian media outlet claim the Ligue 1 side are prepared to offload their prized asset and even the likes of Man City and Man Utd are keen to hire the 22-year-old.

Another Italian source in the form of Tutto Juve have also reported that the above mentioned Premier League clubs are after Thuram and can afford to pay more than Juventus to lure him.

The French international still has a more than a couple of years left on his contract with Nice and as per a report covered by Corriere Torino earlier this month, he is valued at around 40 million euros (£34.4million).

After 15 fixtures in the league, the Le Gym have 32 points and are just four points behind leaders and champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

On the other hand, Liverpool are on top of the Premier League with a serious chance of winning the title this season.

Sooner rather than later, Thuram must step up and complete a big move in his career. Would the £34.4million-rated star end up signing for the Anfield side? Only time will tell.