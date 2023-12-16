Liverpool are linked with a number of central defenders and the latest name in the lime light is that of Leny Yoro.

According to reports in the French media, the Reds are looking to sign the 18-year-old Lille starlet and will have to pay a high fee to secure him.

Two days ago, Le10Sport exclusively revealed the Merseysiders have set their sights on hiring the services of the teenage sensation.

Moreover, yesterday, Foot Mercato reported that the suitors will have to agree a fee worth £43million (50 million euros) to sign Leny Yoro.

His current contract with Lille will expire in the summer of 2025 and the Ligue 1 side are working to sign a new deal with him.

In the current campaign, the youngster has been in brilliant form at the back. So far, he has started thirteen games in the league and helped the team keep no fewer than nine clean sheets.

Apart from being solid in the defense, the tall center half is a threat in the attacking third as well. The 6 ft 2 player has netted three goals in all competitions this term.

Matip is out injured and will be out of contract in the summer. On the other hand, Virgil van Dijk, although brilliant this season, is past his prime and will turn 33 next year.

Hence, sooner rather than later, Liverpool need to reinforce their backline with a quality young center half.

In your view, should they splash £43million to sign Leny Yoro?