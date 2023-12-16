Liverpool have been linked with Portuguese international, Goncalo Inacio, for some time and the latest update is interesting.

As per today’s version of Record (news image provided below), the Reds sent one of its scouts to Jose Alvalade stadium to watch the defender in the Europa League game against Sturm Graz.

Sporting won the contest 3-0, Inacio featured for 45 minutes and even managed to score two goals on the night.

The famous news source have mentioned that Liverpool have been collecting information on the player for months and after the midweek performance, the Merseysiders will ‘certainly’ intensify the interest in the coming days and press to sign him.

The Anfield club are not alone in the race. Record claim the likes of Newcastle and arch rivals, Man Utd, are also looking to lure the 22-year-old from Lions.

It is reported that Sporting can receive proposals for the Seleccao star next month but will only sell him if the release clause of £51.6million (60 million euros) is activated.

Inacio has already won the Liga Nos title with the Lisbon club, who are currently on top of the league table after 13 fixtures.

Liverpool are in the market to replace the injured Joel Matip, who has been a loyal servant at Anfield but will be out of contract in June 2024.

Inacio is one of the best young central defenders in the world and has the quality to reinforce Jurgen Klopp’s backline.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £51.6million to secure his signature next month?