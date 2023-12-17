Stars return – Liverpool 4-3-3 starting lineup to thrash Man Utd – Predicted XI

Premier League leaders, Liverpool, will face an out of form Manchester United side at Anfield and the Reds should feel confident about winning again.

Jurgen Klopp rested star players for the Europa League dead rubber during the week and we can expect them to return for the contest vs the Red Devils.

The likes of Salah, Alisson, Van Dijk and Alxendar-Arnold did not even travel to Belgium and the quartet will most definitely start today.

Salah, Diaz and Nunez may return to feature in the attacking third for the Merseysiders.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Endo could feature in the DM role and in front of the Japanese international, Szoboszlai and Gravenberch may start.

Trent and Tsimikas would return to play in the fullback positions, on the other hand, captain, Van Dijk, will return to partner Konate in the central defense.

Alisson Becker must replace Kelleher to feature in the goal.

United are without a number of senior players with Maguire and Martial out injured and captain, Fernandes, not available due to suspesion.

Liverpool predicted 4-3-3 starting lineup vs Man United: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.