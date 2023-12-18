Liverpool have been linked with Portuguese international, Joao Palhinha, for some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

Earlier this month, we covered a story (via TEAMTalk) stating that the Reds are in contact to sign the defensive midfielder from Fulham.

News – Record – Liverpool will ‘certainly’ press in coming days to sign £51.6million star

As per today’s version of Record (news image provided below), Liverpool want to sign Palhinha from the Cottagers but they are not alone in the race.

The famous Portuguese news outlet have mentioned that the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also interested in the play breaker.

Moreover, the latest team to join the race is English and European Champions, Manchester City.

Record claim, the 28-year-old former Sporting CP holding midfielder has a valuation of £60.2m (70 million euros).

In the summer, Endo arrived to replace Fabinho at Anfield and in all fairness, the Japanese international has not proved to be solid in the deep lying midfield role.

The Asian star is hard working but his passing and tackling ability is nowhere as good as Fabinho, hence, it is not surprising that Liverpool are linked with Palhinha.

The Seleccao star is one of the best play breakers in the Premier League. In your view, should Liverpool offer £60.2m to sign Joao Palhinha?