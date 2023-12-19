Liverpool were keen on signing Andre Trindade from Fluminense in the summer transfer window but the player opted to stay.

Now, the South American club are willing to offload their prized asset if they receive the right offer next month.

News – Report – Liverpool move to sign £45million star – Club prepared to sell

According to Globo Esporte, in August, Liverpool prepared an offer worth £25.8m (30 million euros) to sign the Brazilian international.

The bid was considered too good to refuse but Fluminense wanted the midfielder to stay to win the Copa Libertadores and the player decided to keep his word and did not leave.

Andre won the Copa Libertadores last month and yesterday, he helped the Tricolor reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup after beating Al Ahly 2-0.

GE claim Fluminense are prepared to sell the player in the winter transfer window for a fee of 35 million euros.

So, Liverpool will just have to add £4.3m (5 million euros) more to the figure they were prepared to offer in the summer to finally sign the 22-year-old in winter.

The report indicates that apart from the Merseysiders, Fulham are also showing interest to lure the Samba star.

Thus far, no official proposal has arrived on the table of the Brazilian side. In your view, should Liverpool offer 35 million euros to seal the signing of Andre next month?