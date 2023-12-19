Liverpool have been linked with England international, Kalvin Phillips, for quite some time and once again, the Manchester City midfielder is in the focus.

Back in April, the Reds were looking to make an offer to sign the Three Lions regista but he is still with the Sky Blues.

News – Record – Liverpool want signing of £60.2m midfielder – Contact already made

In November, we covered a report (via Football Insider) claiming the Merseysdiers are lining up a move to lure the former Leeds United star from the Cityzens.

Now, Calcio Mercato have claimed that Man City are prepared to sell Phillips but mainly want to offload him outside of the Premier League.

In Italy, Juventus are showing interest, on the other hand, in England, Newcastle United have concrete interest and Liverpool have moved into the race in the ‘last few hours’.

Phillips was a superstar for Leeds United and became an important player for the senior national side as well. However, he has mainly been a bench warmer at the Etihad under the management of Pep Guardiola.

In the current campaign, the 28-year-old star is yet to start a fixture in the Premier League and has only started once in the Champions League.

With Rodri available as the main CDM, it is highly unlikely the situation will change for the 31-capped international and therefore, Man City are ready to sell him,

As per a report covered by The Star earlier this month, Phillips is valued at £45million.

Jurgen Klopp needs to adequately strengthen the No.6 position at Anfield as Endo has not settled well, Thiago will be out of contract in summer and Bajcetic is injury prone.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £45million to sign Kalvin Phillips?