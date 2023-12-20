The winter transfer window will open in over a week and Liverpool are linked with a number of players.

If reports in the Italian media are anything to go by then the Reds are after Turkish forward, Kenan Yildiz and English midfielder, Kalvin Phillips.

News – Liverpool prepared £25.8m offer, £4.3m more will finally seal signing next month – Report

As per an article published by Corriere dello Sport yesterday (news image provided below), Manchester City are prepared to sell Phillips next month and Juventus are serious about signing him.

However, the Bianconeri have financial obstacles and to raise funds, they are looking to sell some players and the name of Yildiz is in the focus.

The Rome based media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool have already concretely moved for the 18-year-old forward and have solid interest in signing him.

Yildiz has only featured for 38 minutes in the Serie A for the Old Lady and has already asked his agent to find him a new team.

CdS claim Liverpool want to sign Phillips to improve the midfield at Anfield and even Newcastle United are looking to lure the £45m-rated star.

The former Leeds United regista’s preference is to stay in the Premier League but Manchester City do not want to strengthen a local rival and would like him to move abroad.

Yildiz has already scored a goal and provided an assist in three appearances for the senior national side. As per reports, he is valued at around £34.3m (40 million euros).

