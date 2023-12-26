Liverpool have serious injury concerns at the back and reports indicate they are on the attack to secure the signing of Goncalo Inacio in January.

As per today’s version of Jornal de Noticias (news image provided below), there is ‘harassment from Liverpool’ to hire the services of the defender from Portugal.

JN claim that the Sporting CP star is ‘surrounded by’ the Reds, who desperately need to reinforce the left side of their defense in the winter transfer window.

Scottish international, Andy Robertson, our first choice left back, has been out with a long term injury and to make matters worse, Kostas Tsimikas suffered a serious injury in the last contest against Premier League leaders, Arsenal.

Not to forget, Cameroonian center back, Joel Matip, is also on the treatment table.

In such a scenario, the news outlet have mentioned that Liverpool will move to sign a versatile talent for the left side of the field and the name of Inacio is on the radar.

Inacio is naturally a left sided central defender, who has been in brilliant form for both the club and the country.

The 22-year-old is the most used star in the squad by manager, Ruben Amorim, and JN claim, he will only be sold if the £52m clause is activated in January.

Apart from Liverpool, the likes of Tottenham, Newcastle and recently, Arsenal have also joined the race for Goncalo Inacio.

Against the Gunners, Joe Gomez came on from the bench to replace Tsimikas and impressed in the left back role but the English defender is mainly a center half, not a fullback.

In your view, who should Liverpool sign to reinforce the backline in January?