Liverpool were heavily linked with Nicolo Barella in the summer when they desperately needed to reinforce the midfield.

Reports indicated that the Reds were even willing to make a huge offer to sign the Italian international from Inter Milan. However, he ended up staying with the Nerazzurri.

News – Liverpool prepare offer to secure signing of £25million winger next month

Back in September, reports in Italy once again indicated that the Merseysiders can make a bid to lure the £80million-rated creative star.

More recently, as per reports in Spain (via Calcio Mercato), Liverpool are one of the clubs pressing to finally sign Barella.

Inter Milan are looking to extend the 26-year-old’s contract at the San Siro but face threat from the Reds, Newcastle United and Chelsea.

The Azzurri star is a creative central midfielder, who netted 9 goals and provided 10 assists for Inzaghi’s team that reached the final of the Champions League last season.

He has already won all the domestic titles with Inter, who are currently leading the Serie A after 16 games. So far, Barella has netted a goal and provided 3 assists in the league.

The 51-capped international, who won the European Championships in 2021, has the quality and the experience to strengthen any squad but the question is, do Liverpool really need him?

Klopp signed four midfielders in the summer, three creative midfielders in the form of Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Gravenberch.

Moreover, we also have CMs like Jones and Elliott, hence, there is quality and depth in the center. Do you think Liverpool should still move to sign Nicolo Barella?