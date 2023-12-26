4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs Burnley

Liverpool have dropped points in the last two home games and lost the top spot to Arsenal in the Premier League.

Tonight, the Reds can move back to the top for the time being by beating Burnley away from home.

News – JN – Liverpool attack for £52m star, will move for January signing

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp could make several changes to the squad that started in the contest against the Gunners on Saturday.

At the back, the German manager will have to bring in Joe Gomez to feature in the left back role after Tsimikas suffered a major injury setback at the weekend.

In the center of the park, Dominik Szoboszlai looks tired and in the last two league games, his performance was average.

Therefore, the Hungarian international should be rested and in his place, Harvey Elliott may get the nod to start vs Burnley.

Elliott should feature with Curtis Jones and summer signing, Wataru Endo, in the midfield. Mac Allister is still a doubt.

As far as the offense is concerned, Luis Diaz, has been out of form and limped off the field against Arsenal.

Therefore, Gakpo may retain his place but feature on the left flank, on the other hand, Nunez should start as the main striker up front.

Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Burnley: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Endo, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.