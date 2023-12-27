Liverpool were linked with several defensive midfielders in the summer and one of them was Joao Palhinha of Fulham.

However, in the end, they opted to lure Japanese international, Wataru Endo, from Stuttgart to replace Fabinho at Anfield.

The Merseysiders are still interested in signing Palhinha and as per Football Insider, a fee worth £50m-£60m will be needed to get his signing done next month.

He was close to joining Bayern Munich in the summer for £50m-£60m and the news source have mentioned that the Cottagers want the same fee to offload their prized asset in winter.

Fabinho was one of the best No.6s in the world during his time with the Reds. A top quality play breaker with exceptional passing skills.

Endo has been a decent signing for Klopp but unfortunately, as compared to the Brazilian, he is neither a better tackler, nor a passer.

In such a scenario, a proven quality DM in the form of Joao Palhinha is linked and he has been a hit in England with Fulham.

Last season, the Portuguese international made the highest number of tackles in the Premier League and is a key member of Marco Silva’s squad.

It will be fair to say the asking fee of £50m-£60m is high considering the fact that Palhinha will turn 29 in July next year.

