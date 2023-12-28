Another day, another story linking Goncalo Inacio with a move to Liverpool, who need to strengthen their backline in January.

As per today’s version of Correio da Manha (news image provided below), Liverpool and Arsenal are on the offensive to sign the Portuguese international from Sporting CP.

The news source cite reports from British press and claim the defender’s move away from the Lions in January is “inevitable” given the fact that Liverpool and the Gunners are pushing to sign him.

CdM claim even the likes of Manchester United and La Liga leaders, Real Madrid, are interested in securing Inacio in the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old left footed defender has a release of £52million, “a value considered low for the high qualities presented”.

The youngster has already won four domestic titles with Sporting CP, including the Liga Nos trophy. His performance at international level has been brilliant as well.

So far, he has made five appearances for Portugal, all victories, and is yet to concede a goal. Inacio is expected to be an important member of the Seleccao squad at the European Championships next year.

In the current campaign, Liverpool have the joint best defensive record in the Premier League after 19 games. Still, Klopp needs reinforcements with key players out injured.

