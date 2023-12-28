Liverpool signed four midfielders in the summer transfer window but still look to reinforce the department and are after Joao Neves.

According to a report published by O Jogo yesterday (news image provided below), Liverpool are one of the clubs willing to sign Neves, who has been fantastic for Benfica.

The 19-year-old signed a deal with the Eagles back in August until June 2028 and it contains a huge termination clause of £104m (120 million euros).

The renowned media outlet have mentioned that Benfica are now looking to agree a new deal with the teenager, who earns a very low salary of 600,000 euros a year.

O Jogo claim the Portuguese champions have set their sights on agreeing the new deal as soon as the January transfer window opens so as to give a firm response to the many suitors looking to secure Neves.

They are ready to offer a bumper pay rise to the 3-capped midfielder and also hope to increase the value of the release clause from 120 million euros to 150 million euros.

Benfica officials believe ‘millionaire offers’ will arrive for their prized asset and a new deal with higher clause will give club president, Rui Costa, greater negotiating capacity.

At the moment, it is reported that Man Utd are in the first place to sign Joao Neves but close behind are Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle and Barcelona.

Klopp replaced veteran DM, Fabinho, with another veteran in the form of Endo. The German manager needs a young and talented No.6 who can serve the club in the long run.

Neves has proved to be a brilliant regista for Benfica and that is why top clubs want to hire his services. In your view, should Liverpool bid £104m to secure his signature?