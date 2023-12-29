Liverpool will the end 2023 on top of the Premier League table and need reinforcements to maintain the position and win the title.

The Reds have the best defensive record in the league, still, they desperately need to strengthen the left back position.

First choice LB, Andy Robertson, has been out for some time with a dislocated shoulder and more recently, second choice LB, Kostas Tsimikas, fractured his collarbone and will spend a considerable amount of time on the treatment table.

In such a scenario, reports indicate that Liverpool are looking to secure the signing of US international and Fulham star, Antonee Robinson.

According to 90min, the Reds have contacted the London club to hire the services of the 26-year-old defender in the winter transfer window.

The £50,000 a week star penned a new deal with the Cottagers earlier this year but the news source have mentioned that he is willing to agree a move to Liverpool.

It is reported that the Reds are working to seal a deal with Fulham to sign Robinson next month.

In the current campaign, the American fullback has so far started 20 games under the guidance of Marco Silva and provided 4 assists.

Joe Gomez, a natural center half, is mainly playing in the left back role with Robbo and Tsimikas out injured.

The England international proved to be solid against Arsenal and more recently, against Burnley but his injury record is not the best and Klopp needs to strengthen the position at Anfield.

In your view, should Liverpool splash the cash to sign Antonee Robinson in January?