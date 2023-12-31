Liverpool are consistently linked with Goncalo Inacio and may end up signing him in the January transfer window.

As per yesterday’s version of O Jogo (news image provided below), Liverpool are repeatedly pressing to sign Inacio, whose departure from Sporting in the winter window is considered ‘very likely’.

News – £50,000 a week star willing to agree Liverpool move – Reds work to seal deal

The news source have mentioned that the Lions have already readied a replacement for the Portuguese international in the form of Rafael Silva.

Sporting have already agreed a deal to sign the 20-year-old from Leixões but the player will officially join in January. Manager Ruben Amorim stated:

“Rafael can be presented and then we will do the evaluation. He has very good characteristics. He is a player we appreciate. He can be a great player.”

For Inacio, O Jogo claim that apart from Liverpool there is also ‘repeated interest’ from the likes of Arsenal and La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will end the year on top of the Premier League table and will collide against Newcastle United to kick start 2024 tomorrow night.

We have the best defensive record in the league thus far but to maintain the record until the end of the campaign, reinforcements are needed keeping in view that Robbo, Tsimikas and Matip are out injured.

Inacio is one of the best young defenders around and can be lured for a fee of £52m. Liverpool continue to press to sign him, will they be able to hire his services in the winter window? Only time will tell.