Liverpool are after Inacio but he is not the only Sporting CP central defender, on the radar of the Merseysiders.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are interested in hiring Ivory Coast international, Ousmane Diomande, from the Lions.

According to The Mail on Sunday, Liverpool want to sign a center back, a midfielder and a winger to reinforce their squad in the January transfer window.

Considering the defensive needs and the key players out inured, it is reported that the Anfield club are looking to sign Ousmane Diomande.

The Reds like the African defender, who has been brilliant since joining Sporting CP in the winter transfer window last year.

This term, so far, he has helped the Liga Nos giants, who are currently on top of the league table, keep five clean sheets and also directly contributed in two goals.

The 20-year-old’s current contract with the Primeira Liga club will expire in 2027 and as per reports (Goal) it has a release clause of £69.4million (80 million euros).

It must be remembered that after tonight’s Premier League game against Newcastle United, Wataru Endo will leave for the Asian Cup and Mohamed Salah will join Egypt for the African Cup of Nations.

Similarly, Diamonde, who has made three senior appearances for his nation, has been named in the Cote d’Ivoire squad for the AFCON. Ivory Coast are the hosts.

Therefore, it makes little sense for Liverpool to sign a defender who will be on international duty this month.

