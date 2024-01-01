Liverpool are linked with a number of center halves and one of them is French starlet, Leny Yoro.

Last month, reports in France indicated that the Reds are interested in signing the 18-year-old defender from LOSC Lille and need to pay around 50 million euros.

However, the latest reports indicate that the fee required to hire the services of the teenage sensation is around £78m (90 million euros).

According to an exclusive report published by Le10Sport at the weekend, Liverpool are ready to sign a nice cheque to sign Yoro, who is one of most wanted players in the Ligue 1.

The media outlet have mentioned that even the likes of Manchester United and treble winners, Manchester City, have made contact with the Les Dogues to lure the youngster.

It is reported that PSG are positioned as well but the French champions have not advanced as much as Liverpool.

Le10Sport claim Lille are holding talks with all parties, however, their priority is to keep Yoro and that is why they have slapped a mammoth price tag of £78m on him.

As far as the central defense at Anfield is concerned, at the moment, Klopp is without Joel Matip, who is out injured.

On the other hand, Joe Gomez is being forced to play in the left back role with Robbo and Tsimikas out injured. Van Dijk and Konate are the senior starters and Quansah is there as a decent backup option.

Yoro has kept 9 clean sheets for Lille in 15 league starts this season. In your opinion, should Liverpool splash the cash to sign the £78m-rated starlet?