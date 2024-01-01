Liverpool will collide against Newcastle United in the Premier League tonight and will look to strengthen their position at the top.

Earlier in the season, the Reds bounced back from a goal down and a man down to beat the Magpies in their own backyard.

Darwin Nunez was the chief destroyer at the St. James’ Park and the Uruguayan scored a sublime goal last week against Burnley.

He should get the nod to start as the lone center forward up front. Salah will leave for the AFCON after the game against Newcastle and he should feature on the right wing.

Diogo Jota, who made a goalscoring return to the squad, should get the nod to start on the left wing in place of Cody Gakpo.

Mac Allister trained with the team but after a spell on the sideline due to injury, he could be on the bench vs NUFC. Endo, who will leave for Asian Cup after tonight’s game, would start in the DM role.

Hungary captain, Dominik Szoboszlai, may replace Harvey Elliott to partner Ryan Gravenberch in the central midfield.

At the back, Ibrahima Konate would likely replace young Quansah to start with skipper, Virgil van Dijk, in the central defense in front of Alisson.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez should retain their fullback positions in the starting XI.

Liverpool predicted 4-3-3 XI vs Newcastle United: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Jota.