Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool has been up in the air for some time but the latest reports indicate, he is moving closer to agreeing a new deal at Anfield.

The Egyptian playmaker was heavily linked with a move away from the club last summer but the Merseysiders rejected bids to keep him.

According to an exclusive report covered by FT, Salah is now inching closer to securing a new contract with Liverpool.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool turned down a bid worth £150million from Al-Ittihad last summer and are prepared to keep him as long as possible.

In 2022, the former Roma man signed a deal worth £18.2million a year, £350,000 a week, with the Reds which is due to expire next year.

Last season, in 51 appearances in all competitions, the winger directly contributed in 46 goals (30 goals and 16 assists).

Moreover, in the current campaign, he has showed no signs of slowing down and has already netted 18 goals and provided 9 assists in 27 games under Jurgen Klopp.

Salah is by far the best attacker in the Premier League this term and based on his performances, he deserves another pay rise.

However, the African superstar, who is currently with Egypt for the AFCON, is a veteran and will turn 32 in 6 months.

