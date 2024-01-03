Liverpool signed Wataru Endo to reinforce the No.6 position at Anfield in the summer transfer window.

The Japan captain has left for the Asian Cup and could be unavailable for over a month. In such a scenario, the Reds have targeted another No.6 in the form of Morten Frendrup.

News – Report – Liverpool to ‘accelerate and overtake’ to sign £33.8million a year star

According to a report covered by Tutto Sport, Liverpool are leading to secure the signing of the Danish midfielder.

The famous Italian media outlet have mentioned that the 22-year-old starlet is liked by Serie A giants, Juventus, however, at the moment, the Merseysiders are in the front row to hire his services.

Frendrup was a key member of the Genoa side that earned second place in the Serie B to gain promotion last season.

The former Brondby youngster, who earns around £442,000 a year, can effectively play in the defensive and central midfield roles.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, Frendrup has featured in 20 games for the Rossoblu in all competitions and provided five assists.

At the moment, Liverpool do not have a natural play breaker in the center of the park. Argentine international, Mac Allister has mainly played in the No.6 role under Klopp this season.

The World Champion has done well in the deep-lying midfield role but he is naturally a creative midfielder who likes to play further up the field.

In your opinion, should Liverpool sign young a DM to replace veteran, Endo, for now and the future? Should they make an offer to lure Morten Frendrup?