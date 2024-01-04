Liverpool are in search of a central defender and the latest name in the focus is that of French international, Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Les Bleus center half has been in fantastic form for Nice and multiple clubs in the Premier League want to sign him.

As per today’s version of Monaco-Matin (news image provided below), Liverpool are interested in signing Todibo, who is also on the radar of Spurs, Newcastle and Manchester United.

However, the French source state that as of now, no English side has made any ‘concrete progress’ to lure the 24-year-old from the Ligue 1 side this month.

Nice are second in the league, five points behind leaders and champions, PSG, and would like to hold on to their prized asset.

According to The Mirror today, the Les Aiglons want a fee in excess of £40m for the former Barca center back. The fee is deemed too scary for Chelsea and also out of range of Man Utd, who desperately need to reinforce their backline.

John Cross claims that Tottenham Hotspur have been interested as well but they are also forced to look elsewhere to improve the backline.

Todibo has so far started fourteen games in the Ligue 1 this term and helped Nice keep no fewer than eight clean sheets.

Liverpool have only conceded eighteen goals in twenty Premier League fixtures so far this season. Still, they need to improve the depth of the defense with senior stars like Matip, Robertson and Tsimikas on the treatment table.

Jean-Clair Todibo is a wanted man in the market. Should Liverpool bid over £40m to sign him?