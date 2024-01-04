Liverpool have one of the best attacks in the Premier League led by the world class Mohamed Salah, who is the leading goal scorer and assist provider this season.

However, the Egyptian international is set to be unavailable for weeks and reports indicate that the Reds are plotting a shock move to sign a forward.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are exploring the market with a shock deal for a striker, who can fit into the starting XI immediately.

The news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders are ideally looking for a short-term loan option.

We think a cheap permanent deal should be secured for a talented and experienced center forward..

In our view, Liverpool must move to secure the signing of Guinean international, Serhou Guirassy, who has been one of the best goal-scorers in the continent this season.

The 27-year-old star has found the net 17 times in just 12 Bundesliga starts for Stuttgart this season and is only behind Bayern’s Harry Kane.

On the other hand, Guirassy has also netted two goals in as many appearances in the DFB-Pokal.

His current contract with the German side will expire in 2026 and has a very low release clause of £15.2million (The Athletic).

Guirassy has traveled for the AFCON but in all fairness, at £15.2million, he is the biggest opportunity available in the market if Liverpool seriously want to strengthen their frontline for cheap.

In your view, who should Klopp lure to reinforce the attack at Anfield?