As per reports in the French media, Liverpool have formalized talks to sign Leny Yoro, who is valued at £77.6million by Lille.

According to an exclusive story covered by Le10Sport, the Ligue 1 side are trying hard to hold on to their prized asset and that is why they have set a mammoth price tag.

The news source have mentioned that three Premier League sides, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City have formalized talks in the past month to sign Yoro.

The 18-year-old center back has already made 37 senior appearances for LOSC Lille and is also on the radar of French champions, Paris Saint-Germain.

As far as the central defense at Anfield is concerned, 32-year-old Matip will be out of contract in summer and is currently out injured.

Captain, Van Dijk, is back to his best this season but he will turn 33 in July and his deal with the Reds will expire next year.

So, the Merseysiders should sign a quality young center half to improve the central defense and as per an exclusive story covered by Caught Offiside, Yoro would be an ideal long term replacement for Van Dijk.

French Football expert, Jonathan Johnson told CO:

“We’ve already seen links with the big clubs in the Premier League – Liverpool, Man City, Man United – and my understanding is that PSG are also very keen on him, as well as a number of other clubs from across Europe.”

The transfer expert claims he expects the teenage sensation to stay with Lille this month and it would be good for his development.

In the current campaign, Yoro has started 18 games in all competitions and helped the team keep 11 clean sheets.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £77.6million to sign Leny Yoro?