Liverpool continue to be linked with Kylian Mbappe, who may end up leaving Paris Saint-Germain for free and can agree a pre-contract this month.

According to Spanish source, Todo Fichajes, Real Madrid have taken a step back due to technical reasons or for the fact that the French international has snubbed them multiple times.

In such a scenario, the news outlet have mentioned that Liverpool have the edge to agree the signing of Mbappe.

It is reported that the Merseysiders could end up selling playmaker, Mohamed Salah, in the summer and want the Les Bleus superstar to replace him at Anfield.

The former Monaco man had the chance to leave PSG for Madrid on a bosman in 2022 but opted to sign a new contract.

Moreover, the £650,000 a week star was heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos last summer but ended up staying at the Parc des Princes again.

Back in November, rumors circulated in the Spanish media suggested that Mbappe agreed a deal to move to the Bernabeu. However, Real Madrid officially published a statement clarifying that the reports are ‘completely false‘.

So, it will not be surprising if the La Liga giants opt to distance themselves from the complicated situation of the World Cup Golden Boot winner.

Not to forget, the 14-time European champions splashed around 100 million euros to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer transfer window and Mbappe would cost a lot even if they do not have to pay the transfer fee.

Liverpool are not renowned for breaking the bank and paying huge salaries but if they are able to get a mammoth fee for Mohamed Salah, then they might be able to agree a deal to sign the 25-year-old star.

In the summer, the Anfield club turned down an insane bid of £150million from Al-Ittihad for the Egyptian.

Kylian Mbappe has recently claimed that he is yet to make a final decision on his future and as per renowned French journalist, Julien Laurens, Liverpool are a team that ‘he really, really likes’ (BBC).

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.