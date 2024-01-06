With Salah unavailable, Liverpool are looking at options to reinforce the attack and the name of Michael Olise is in the lime light.

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), the Reds and Arsenal are on the hunt to lure the French attacker from Crystal Palace this month.

Without Salah, the Merseysiders are ‘looking for goals and ideas and Mbappe’ but it remains a mystery whether they can meet the wage demands of the PSG superstar, who will likely leave in the summer.

For the January transfer window, the Anfield side have their eyes set on luring Olise from the Eagles.

The famous Italian media outlet have mentioned that all the big clubs like the 22-year-old but Liverpool are prepared to ‘get ahead’ of the competition to sign him as early as this month.

If needed, they are even willing to pay a fee of £52m-£60m (60-70 million euros) for Palace to let him leave ‘immediately’.

As per Football Insider, Chelsea and Premier League champions, Manchester City, are also interested in signing Olise.

The former Reading winger had an injury hit campaign but since returning to fitness, he has been top class for Palace.

The youngster has netted four goals in the last many league games and also provided an assist. He mainly plays on the right flank and has the trickery and the pace to beat defenders. Moreover, he is set-piece specialist.

Have your say – Is Michae Olise good enough to cover for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool?