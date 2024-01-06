Liverpool have been linked with Turkish international and Juventus forward, Kenan Yildiz, in the past month and there is an update today coming from Italy.

Last month, Gazzetta revealed that the Reds are crazy about signing the 18-year-old forward from the Old Lady.

Moreover, Italian journalist, Paolo Bargiggia, reported Juve could sell the prized asset for a fee of 40 million euros (£34.4million).

However, things have changed and so is the stance of the Bianconeri as far as the future of Yildiz is concerned.

As per today’s version of Corriere Torino (news image provided below), the teenage sensation has exceptional qualities and the Turin based club wants to hold on to him.

The media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool have ‘turned on’ to sign the forward, who is also wanted by Arsenal and Dortmund, and it will be a challenge for Juventus to keep him.

Massimo Brambilla, the head coach of Juve Next Gen, praised Kenan Yildiz and said that he immediately noticed the striker had ‘superior’ qualities.

In the first half of the campaign, Yildiz was mainly frustrated as he was unable to get a start even after impressing for Turkey in November 2023.

On 23rd December, the youngster made his debut start for the Serie A giants and scored the opening goal in the 2-1 victory against Frosinone.

A week later, Kenan got his second start on the trot and featured for 66 minutes in the 1-0 win over Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

During the week, Yildiz scored his second goal for the senior team after coming on as a second half substitute in the Coppa Italia against Salernitana.

Do you think Liverpool should sign him. For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.