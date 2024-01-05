Liverpool submit strange offer to sign £51.7million star – Report

Liverpool have been linked with Goncalo Inacio for some time and the latest reports doing rounds in the media are interesting.

Last week, O Jogo revealed the Reds are repeatedly pressing to sign the Portuguese international, who is a wanted man in the market, from Sporting CP.

News – Report – Liverpool have formalized talks to sign £77.6million player

More recently, The Daily Express have cited reports in Portugal and claimed that Liverpool have submitted an offer worth 30 million euros i.e. £25.9million to sign Inacio.

If the reports are true then in all fairness, the offer is strange as Inacio is one of the best young defenders around.

The 22-year-old’s current deal with the Lions has a release clause of £51.7million (60 million euros) and he will only be allowed to leave in the January transfer window if it is met.

Therefore, an offer worth £25.9million should be considered extremely low by Sporting, who are currently on top of the Primeira Liga table and need their star defender to maintain the position.

Inacio was a key member of the Jose Alvalade outfit that won the Liga Nos title in the 2020-21 campaign and now, he is also an important part of the Portugal national team.

At Anfield, Liverpool do have quality and depth in the central defense but veterans Van Dijk and Matip (out of contract in summer) will turn 33 this year.

Sooner rather than later, Klopp should sign a young leader for the backline who can serve the club in the years to come and the Seleccao star would fit the bill.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £51.7million to sign Goncalo Inacio?