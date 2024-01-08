Liverpool are linked with a number of top players and reports indicate that Goncalo Inacio is the priority to reinforce the defense.

According to an exclusive story covered by Caught Offside, Liverpool are ready to move for new signings this month with the Portuguese international on top of their wishlist.

News – Liverpool will hold talks to sign £154.8m star, he likes Klopp ‘very much’ – Report

The news source have mentioned that Sporting would want to hold on to their prized asset but the Reds can take advantage of the exit clause of £51.6m (60 million euros).

As per today’s version of Diario de Noticias, Inacio could go out in the winter transfer window if the £51.6m termination clause is activated.

Liverpool and Sporting CP are top of their respective leagues and would like to keep their star players this month.

The Reds have only let in 18 goals in the Premier League in the current campaign and have the best defensive record.

On the other hand, last night, without skipper and defensive leader, Virgil van Dijk, the Anfied club kept a clean sheet and defeated Arsenal 2-0 in their own backyard with Konate leading the backline.

Therefore, things look sorted at the back for now but Liverpool need to plan for the future as Matip is injured and will be free to leave in the summer.

Moreover, Virgil is not getting younger and will turn thirty three in July. So, a young and talented central defender must be signed and Inacio is the priority target, who is wanted by top clubs in Europe.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £51.6m to sign Goncalo Inacio this month?