Liverpool will hold talks behind the scenes to sign Kylian Mbappe if reports in the French media are anything to go by.

According to a report covered by Le10Sport, PSG remain in pole position to hold on to their star playmaker but the Reds are clearly not out of the race.

The news outlet have mentioned that the Merseysiders have will have to be very convincing in the coming weeks.

Discussions between Liverpool and Mbappe’s reps would take place behind the scenes and the Anfield club would ‘play very big with this operation’.

Le10Sport journalist, Alexis Bernard, has recently stated that Jurgen Klopp has been in contact with the Les Bleus attacker for several years. ‘Liverpool have arguments’

He claims that Mbappe and the German manager like each other ‘very much’.

The former Monaco man won the World Cup with France as a teenager and in 2022, he won the silver medal in Qatar with the Les Bleus.

The 25-year-old has won every major domestic title with PSG multiple times but is yet to win the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe has a valuation of £154.8m (180 million euros) and will command a huge signing-on bonus if he leaves the Ligue 1 champions for free in the summer.

In the current campaign, so far, he has netted 22 goals in 23 appearances under Spanish coach, Luis Enrique.

In your opinion, should Liverpool break the bank to sign Kylian Mbappe?