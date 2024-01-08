Liverpool are heavily linked with Michael Olise and a renowned journalist has claimed that the star attacker would be ready to agree a move to the Reds.

According to Dean Jones, a move to a massive club like Liverpool would be too good for the French attacker to turn down.

News – Liverpool will hold talks to sign £154.8m star, he likes Klopp ‘very much’ – Report

Jones told GiveMeSport:

“Jurgen Klopp is about as good as it gets to a guarantee of joining a club and everything staying stable. So I think it definitely would be a good fit.”

“I think for him (Olise), that level of club would be a dream for sure.”

The 22-year-old is a left footed winger, who likes to feature on the right flank. He operates in a similar manner as Anfield superstar, Mohamed Salah, but needs a lot of improvement and experience to come close to the the level of the Egyptian.

One thing he is better than Salah is his ability to find the net from direct free-kicks.

In the last four league games, the £60m-rated star scored against champions Manchester City at the Etihad, provided an assist vs Brighton, netted a goal at Stamford Bridge and then found the net twice against Brentford.

Unfortunately, the in-form Olise suffered a hamstring injury in the contest vs the Bees and could be out for long term.

In your view, is Michael Olise good enough to eventually replace Salah at Liverpool?